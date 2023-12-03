Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.2 %

RUSHA stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 339,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,184. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.02.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

