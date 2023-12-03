Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned 0.15% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.48. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

