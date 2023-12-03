Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 24,267,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 3,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

