Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.24. The company had a trading volume of 774,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

