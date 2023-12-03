Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,120 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,398. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

