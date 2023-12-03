Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 122 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $74.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,746.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,659.43. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,772.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,634.53.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 106 shares of company stock valued at $188,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

