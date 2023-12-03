Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 235 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.95. The company had a trading volume of 970,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

