Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 3,240 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.3% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.6% during the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 510,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 131,069 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PayPal by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,130,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 391,416 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,435,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,050. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

