Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 8,307 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 55,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,903,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,203,788. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.