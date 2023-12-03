Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) is Prosight Management LP’s Largest Position

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 863.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,463 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for approximately 10.8% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 1.89% of Pacira BioSciences worth $35,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $27.81. 422,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

