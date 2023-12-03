Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 337.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $6,044,208 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

