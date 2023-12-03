Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %

CE stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

