Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBLA
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of PBLA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 348,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $295.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.73 EPS for the current year.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.
Further Reading
