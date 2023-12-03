Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 495,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,413. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $967.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

