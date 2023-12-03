Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $241.30 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,376 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 18.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned about 4.83% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $241,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $41,554,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 6.8 %

HGV traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,184. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.