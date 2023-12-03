Parsifal Capital Management LP Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,127 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises about 7.1% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $94,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.53.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

CLX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.84. 1,259,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 211.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average of $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

