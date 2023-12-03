Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 89,904 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,362,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 445,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,794,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. 8,916,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

