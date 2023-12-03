Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after acquiring an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. 1,684,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,627. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

