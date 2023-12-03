Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $806,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7,794.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,315,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,817. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

