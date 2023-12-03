Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.40. 2,996,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

