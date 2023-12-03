Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.90.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $422.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,376. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

