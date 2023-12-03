Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 83.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,130,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 239,875 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $64.57. 1,189,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

