Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Short Interest Update

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 98.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 270.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16,344.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Patterson Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

