Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Up 16.4% in November

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.88. 694,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,498. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total transaction of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,091,305. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 46.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 55.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 37.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

