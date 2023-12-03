Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,506,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

