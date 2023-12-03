PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,069 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 8.1% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,435,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

