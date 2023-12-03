PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in November

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $45.11. 1,675,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Several analysts have commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

