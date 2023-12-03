PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 147,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,427,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 17,653 shares of company stock valued at $279,667 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $232.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

