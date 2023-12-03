PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $2.45 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.10% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MXL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

