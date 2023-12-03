PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 8,530 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $203,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.