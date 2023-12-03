Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 138,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

