Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pennon Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 138,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
Pennon Group Company Profile
