Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,808 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

