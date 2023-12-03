Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

