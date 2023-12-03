Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.05% of Personalis worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 664,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,416. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 159.91%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

