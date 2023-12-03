Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 146.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,541,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

