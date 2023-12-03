PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 668,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,956. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mathew N. Hulett purchased 13,850 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,551. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine Chambers bought 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,386.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mathew N. Hulett bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $100,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,738 shares of company stock valued at $451,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in PetMed Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

