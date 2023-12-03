Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 1,969,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

