Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS PTRUF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

