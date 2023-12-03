Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

