Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.
About Pets at Home Group
