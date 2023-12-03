Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 495,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,168. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $399.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

