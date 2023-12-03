Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.