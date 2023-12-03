Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

