Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.