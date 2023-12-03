Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

