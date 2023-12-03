Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ZG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,836 shares of company stock worth $2,630,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

