Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

