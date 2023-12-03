Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.