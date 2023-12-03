Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

