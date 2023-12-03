Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 87.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $6,320.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,928.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,045.55. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,515.20 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

