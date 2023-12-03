Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4,783.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.42 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

